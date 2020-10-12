Advertisement

Ruby Memorial Hospital to have restricted parking during WVU football game

The parking lot of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital (Source: Hunter Wilson)
The parking lot of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital (Source: Hunter Wilson)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Parking at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital will be restricted for the WVU football game on Oct. 17. and tailgating will not be allowed, announced WVU Medicine.

Milan Puskar Stadium will be limited to 25% capacity for upcoming WVU football games.

The following parking guidelines have been issued by WVU Medicine’s Security Department:

  • The vehicles of all patients and visitors who are staying at the hospital past Friday at midnight will need to move their vehicles into the parking garage located outside the Emergency Department (ED).
  • All patients and visitors are required to pick up their game day passes at the Emergency Department checkpoint leading to the garage when they arrive to park starting Saturday morning.
  • Patients being discharged are to use the ED canopy for pick-up.
  • Patients and visitors who need access to the hospital will need to use the back entrance of Ruby; signage will be displayed for way finding.
  • Patient pick-up and drop-off during the game will occur through the Emergency Department starting Friday at midnight and running through Sunday at noon.

Those with questions about game day parking can contact the Security Department at 304-598-4444.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laws don’t limit campaign signs

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Regulations regarding political signs

News

Buckeye Hills Regional Council assisting with Medicare Enrollment

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council is lending a helping hand to those who are eligible for Medicare’s annual enrollment plan starting this Thursday.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio surpasses 5,000 deaths, 170,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Ohio University’s Tantrum Theater releases its revised fall season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University’s Tantrum Theater persevered and continues to produce work with a collective of creative artists.

Latest News

News

The Castle Museum to host “An African-American Architect in Marietta” event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Castle Museum and the Washington County Historical Society will host a virtual event called “An African-American Architect in Marietta” via Zoom on Monday, October 12 at 7 P.M.

News

What's Trending, 10/12/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A woman with one of the most amazing stories of perseverance ever. Plus an Eminem superfan sets a world record for tattoos, and hot-air balloon matrimony.

News

Sewer repair and road closures planned in Marietta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 400 Phillips Street between Greene Street and Warner Street.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Jackson family take part in memorial photo-op

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ - Heroes Against Hunger feed the homeless in Marion County

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Sweet Apple Farm offers fall activities

Updated: 6 hours ago