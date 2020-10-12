Sewer repair and road closures planned in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 400 Phillips Street between Greene Street and Warner Street. Work will begin Wednesday, October 14th 2020 at 8:00 a.m., weather permitting. Phillips Street will be closed between Greene Street and Warner Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Phillips Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Phillips Street in front of 400 Philips Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, October 15th; however, work may extend into the following week. Please avoid the area if at all possible. If you have any questions, please contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 740-373-3858.

