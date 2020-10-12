Advertisement

Sewer repair and road closures planned in Marietta

A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.(MGN Image)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 400 Phillips Street between Greene Street and Warner Street. Work will begin Wednesday, October 14th  2020 at 8:00 a.m., weather permitting. Phillips Street will be closed between Greene Street and Warner Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Phillips Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Phillips Street in front of 400 Philips Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, October 15th; however, work may extend into the following week. Please avoid the area if at all possible. If you have any questions, please contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 740-373-3858.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 10/12/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A woman with one of the most amazing stories of perseverance ever. Plus an Eminem superfan sets a world record for tattoos, and hot-air balloon matrimony.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Jackson family take part in memorial photo-op

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ - Heroes Against Hunger feed the homeless in Marion County

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Sweet Apple Farm offers fall activities

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fairfield Christian at Frontier Football Frenzy Week 7

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Miller at Waterford Football Frenzy week 7

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Warren vs. Columbus East Ohio playoffs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3 deaths, 153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Red Cross is looking for volunteers

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Red Cross is offering orientations for volunteers throughout October and early November.

VOD Recording

WTAP News @ 11 - Mall hours expand

Updated: 19 hours ago