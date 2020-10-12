The Castle Museum to host “An African-American Architect in Marietta” event

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum and the Washington County Historical Society will host a virtual event called “An African-American Architect in Marietta” via Zoom on Monday, October 12 at 7 P.M.

The event is being spearheaded by Wes Clarke, manager of collections at the Castle Museum. In the process of researching the history of some of the buildings in downtown Marietta, Clarke came across information on the work of architect William Cooke, born in 1871, and his involvement in the town’s architectural heritage.

“I stumbled onto the fact that one of our major public buildings was designed by an African-American architect, which I thought was very interesting,” Clarke said. “I think there are a few people in the community who know of him. But once I stumbled onto him and I asked around, in general, people had never heard about the fact that this architect had done work in Marietta,” Clarke added.

Clarke added that feels it is important to have an understanding of the diversity of those involved in Marietta’s history.

“I think it adds to our understanding of the diverse nature of the people who contribute to our local development and history. There are any number of different groups through the years that have tended to be left out of our local history, and certainly African-Americans are one such group,” Clarke said.

The event will be held via Zoom and will discuss the specific local architecture Cooke designed. Those interested may register online here.

