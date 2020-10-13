Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular still scheduled to take place

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many fall events have been canceled. However, the Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular will still be taking place with safety requirements in place, according to Kyle Pierce, president of Butcher Bend Autumn Festival, which hosts the event.

The outdoor Halloween event is scheduled for October 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds in Mineral Wells. It will include music, vendors, a hayride, a haunted barn, and more. Children will receive free goodie bags and pumpkins while supplies last.

Attendees will be required to wear masks inside of the barn, and social distancing markers will be in place.

Admission is free, and the hayride and haunted barn cost $3 each.

Those with additional questions may call Pierce at (304) 699-6629.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.