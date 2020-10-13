Advertisement

Child hit by car on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg

Dispatchers say a child is hit by car on Camden Avenue on southside Parkersburg.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 dispatchers say a child riding their bike is hit by a car Monday afternoon. The call came in at 4:30 Monday afternoon.

This was on the 1100 block of Camden Avenue on southside Parkersburg. The child was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. It’s not clear right how the child is doing.

WTAP is waiting to hear back from Parkersburg Police about more details, like if anyone is going to be charged.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

