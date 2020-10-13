COVID-19 testing planned Wednesday in Elizabeth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted Wednesday in Wirt County, according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The drive-through testing site will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m. at 389 Mulberry Street in Elizabeth, next to Wirt County High School.

Wirt County moved from yellow to gold Tuesday on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county-alert-system-map.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday morning, has 12 active cases, and 10 confirmed cases in the last seven days. Overall, there have been 22 confirmed and probable cases.

The county was yellow on the state Department of Education’s school re-entry map that was released on Saturday. That map, which is updated weekly, determines whether students can attend in-person classes and whether sporting events are permitted.

There are two ways to assign a daily color code to a county map: an infection rate or percent positivity. A county’s color is determined by the lower of the two numbers. Depending on population, each indicator is calculated over a period of seven or 14 days.

The daily alert levels are based on the following DHHR data: green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

On Tuesday, Wirt County had a 12.27 infection rate and 9.43 percent positivity, meaning it was assigned gold on the map because the county’s infection rate fell in that category and the positivity rate was in the red.

