Advertisement

COVID-19 testing planned Wednesday in Elizabeth

Wirt County moves from yellow to gold on state’s daily advisory map
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted Wednesday in Wirt County, according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The drive-through testing site will be set up from 2 to 6 p.m. at 389 Mulberry Street in Elizabeth, next to Wirt County High School.

Wirt County moved from yellow to gold Tuesday on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county-alert-system-map.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday morning, has 12 active cases, and 10 confirmed cases in the last seven days. Overall, there have been 22 confirmed and probable cases.

The county was yellow on the state Department of Education’s school re-entry map that was released on Saturday. That map, which is updated weekly, determines whether students can attend in-person classes and whether sporting events are permitted.

There are two ways to assign a daily color code to a county map: an infection rate or percent positivity. A county’s color is determined by the lower of the two numbers. Depending on population, each indicator is calculated over a period of seven or 14 days.

The daily alert levels are based on the following DHHR data: green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

On Tuesday, Wirt County had a 12.27 infection rate and 9.43 percent positivity, meaning it was assigned gold on the map because the county’s infection rate fell in that category and the positivity rate was in the red.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 2 deaths, 274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

Coronavirus

MOVHD confirms 2nd COVID-19 case at Parkersburg South

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Neither school nor health officials specified whether the cases involved students or school employees.

News

Health experts: COVID-19 spread low in schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor Justice says 21 school systems have COVID outbreaks

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio surpasses 5,000 deaths, 170,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics