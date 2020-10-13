DeWine notes surge in Ohio COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday acknowledged a milestone in the state from the coronavirus pandemic-one no one wants to celebrate.

Ohio has now passed the 5,000 mark in deaths since last March.

The first death was recorded March 20, with the latest announced this week.

Despite the grim total, the governor says there has been progress made in the seven months since COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic.

“So many of you wore masks. No one wants to wear masks, we all get tired of it," DeWine said in his Tuesday briefing. "So many of you have kept distance, and done the basic things that we know we have to do. So I’m proud of where we are-not proud of me, but I’m proud of what you’ve done. You’ve really made a big, big difference.”

There was news of a possible setback in the development of a vaccine, as Johnson and Johnson reported an unexplained illness in one participant that caused a temporary pause in its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study.

“Although a vaccine is on the way in the future, we can’t control the timetable of the development of a vaccine - but we can control how much this flares up until then,” said Governor DeWine. "We have avoided the large outbreaks that other countries and other states have seen, and so far, the combined efforts of Ohioans have kept the virus in check. We can’t let our guards down now.

In the last seven days, Ohio COVID-19 cases have averaged 1,475 cases per day by report date as compared to an average of approximately 1,000 cases per day only two weeks ago. Ohio’s current positivity rate is 4.1 percent as compared to 2.7 percent on September 23 and 24. A total of 51 counties are considered high incidence and/or Alert Level 3 on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

