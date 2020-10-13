Justice, Salango debate tonight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - While there’s been a lot of attention on the presidential debates, the only scheduled debate for Governor of West Virginia takes place tonight.

We’ve recently seen Governor Jim Justice three times a week in briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic, challenger Ben Salango has mainly been seen in a more traditional campaign style: criss-crossing the state for in-person appearances.

The two candidates were recently asked what kind of debate they’re expecting. Both vowed it would not be like the debate last month between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which Justice, a Trump ally, compared to a “food fight”.

“I hope that it is respectful and educational for our voters.," Republican Justice said at his Monday news briefing.

“We’re not going to engage in insults and attacks," Democrat Salango said in a recent appearance in Parkersburg, "We’re going to make sure we’re discussing our platforms and discussing the issues.”>

Salango, a Kanawha County Commissioner, has criticized Justice for the state’s progress on repairing roads and its COVID-19 response, as well as his business ties, some of which, Salango claims, have resulted in conflicts of interests.

Justice, meanwhile, says Salango is young, inexperienced and someone who plans to carry out the national Democratic party’s agenda.

The debate will air live on our “MeMy” channel, beginning tonight at 7:00. It will also be streamed live at wtap.com.

