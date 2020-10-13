Library holds online cryptid contest to take place of Mothman Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

2020 feels like a monster in and of itself but the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library still thinks we need more monsters.

The Create a Cryptid program is up and running now through October 20th.

Contest Programming Coordinator Jeanne Michie defines a cryptid as “a creature who is commonly believed to exist but has never been proven to exist.”

The online competition is meant to fill the absence of the annual Mothman Festival at Point Pleasant, which was postponed due to Covid.

The festival began in 2003 and draws thousands of people each year, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

The first Mothman sighting was in 1966 and has been spotted since.

The legend lives on in the minds of many.

Michie said “Most people enjoy thinking about something that might exist in the corner of their eye and I think that’s what I feel like about the Mothman. He’s something that some day on a dark road, I might see out of the corner of my eye.”

Whether or not you’re a believer, Michie believes there is real substance in a contest of this nature.

“This time in our country we need to have a few escapes I think," she said.

You can add your own creation to the contest on the Create a Cryptid Facebook page under discussion.