Marietta City Schools hoping to enter Phase Two in their re-entry plan

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta City Schools, along with the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, have determined the school system was safe enough to proceed with Phase Two of their re-entry plan.

The phase would entail the two cohorts of students that come to school in-person every other week, would be combined and go to school every week.

“The kids have done a great job in school, across the entire district," said Anne Goon, the Health Commissioner of the Marietta/Belpre Health Department. "We haven’t had any issues with non-compliance of mask use, both teachers and students. The issue is what happens outside the school, outside the classroom, that’s where we’re seeing spread.”

Students will still have the option to do school work virtually, as Ashleigh Rosen has done for the entire year. She as debated coming back into school, but wants to make sure it’s safe.

She does like the idea of students coming back to school full-time, as long as everyone stays safe.

“I think it’s a good idea," said Ashleigh, a senior at Marietta High School. "If everybody wears their masks, and does what they’re told, but hopefully everybody does that.”

While this is considered a step in the right direction, the pandemic is still not over, meaning students and staff still have to follow strict protocol in all the buildings.

“This is not the time for us to let our guard up,” said Goon. It’s not the time to step back and say, ‘oh we’ve got it made,’ because, the data that’s coming in right now is saying, no we don’t, and we know it’s rural counties that are having the greatest amount of increase."

