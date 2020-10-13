Obituary: David Byron Hess

David Byron Hess, born July 7, 1952, died October 11, 2020. He was the third son of Alvin and Helen (Mahaffey) Hess. His middle brother Timothy died in 2014. He is survived by his oldest brother, William Hess. David was a free spirit. His favorite thing in his 20′s and 30′s was heading out on the open road often ending up in California.He loved trucks and truck driving. He was a NASCAR fan traveling throughout the east to races and twice flying to California to attend races with his older brother, Bill. He was variously, a truck driver, a limo driver, a short order cook, and a pizza maker with Dominos for 25 years. This allowed him to be a late night fixture at the Omelet House trading pizzas for that 4th meal. He played organ and piano by ear and often played grace music between Sunday school and church at Gihon Methodist Church. He’ll be remembered for his quiet, hard-working, sweet way of being. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

