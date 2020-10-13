Obituary: Delmar E. Thomas

Delmar E. Thomas, 86, of Marietta passed away peacefully in his sleep at 1:45 am, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born June 15, 1934 in Newport a son of George and Hallie Burton Thomas.

Delmar was retired from RJF International and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post 5108 and the Loyal Order of Moose.

On September 1, 1956, he married Phyllis Hayes who preceded him in death on April 26, 2003. Delmar is survived by his daughter Diana (Kenny) Mugrage of Lowell, granddaughter Trisa (Jimmy) Stille, great granddaughter Abigail Stille and 2 brothers, Robert and Wayne Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 3 brothers, Earl, Harold and Calvin Thomas and 4 sisters: Dorothy Hesson, Ester Farnsworth, Mable Hanes, Betty Rawson.

At his request there will be no services at this time. Private entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

