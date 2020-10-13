Obituary: Joseph Robinson Howard

Joseph Robinson Howard, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away October 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 12, 1930 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clinton L. and Willa Bond Howard.

Mr. Howard was a loyal fan of Parkersburg High and graduated with the class of 1948. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force and retired from E. I. DuPont. He was a life-long member of Dudley Avenue Baptist, Calvary Baptist and a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Joe is survived by his wife Darlene Morgan Howard, daughter Leslie Howard Mulcay (John) of Parkersburg, four grandchildren: Kristopher A. Howard (Sallie) of Kings Mountain, NC, Patrick Mulcay of Richmond, VA, Andrea Spurlock (Tyler) of Denver, CO and Ashli Peebles (Collin) of Wake Forest, NC, four great grandchildren: Baylen Mulcay, Knox Mulcay, Georgia Howard and Fiona Peebles, many cousins, several nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, June Taylor Howard, son Joseph A. Howard, stepson Brian T. Floyd, two sisters: Elizabeth Smith and Frances Exline and brother John J. Howard.

As a child, he was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 2 and served as assistant Scout Master as an adult. He also coached Little League Baseball. Joe was a strong supporter of the PHS band, PHS sports and the Smoot Theatre along with the Ohio University Marching Band and Football team. He played tuba in the Doug Hess German and Concert Bands and the Salvation Army Band. He loved the Lord, brass band music and trains.

There will be no public visitation or funeral, but services may be viewed via the internet Thursday 11AM on Emmanual Baptist Church’s Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/85978463299, Passcode 637357.

Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Housecalls/Hospice417 Grand Park Drive #204 Parkersburg, WV 26105 or a charity of your choice.

