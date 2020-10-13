Obituary: Samuel D. Gorham, Jr.

Samuel D. Gorham, Jr., 45, of Marietta passed away at his home on October 8, 2020. He was born in Marietta on January 9, 1975, a son of Samuel D. Gorham, Sr. and Violet Mary Quick Gorham.

Sam loved everyone. He enjoyed walking, playing with his nieces, shopping and EYH Trips with friends. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his sister, Jennifer (Michael) Brower and nieces Alexis, Jocelyn and Maddison Brower and his long time companion Melissa Wells.

A celebration of life for Sam will be held on October 18 at Tomlinson Park Lions Club Pavilion in Williamstown from 11:30 until 1:30 when a balloon release will be held. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Samuel’s honor to Expanding YOUR Horizons 34107 SR 681 Albany, OH 45710.

