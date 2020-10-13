Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Belpre High School

Belpre High School has confirmed COVID-19 cases
Belpre High School has confirmed COVID-19 cases(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Officials have confirmed that there are multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at Belpre High School in a message sent to parents and students on Monday.

The message says that after contact tracing was conducted by the Marietta/Belpre Health Department, it was determined that three individuals on the Belpre High School campus have been asked to quarantine.

The statement did not specify if the individuals affected are students or staff members.

The school remains open for everyone else.

We will have more information as this story develops.

