PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Student Athlete of the Week is Keegan Barnette, a senior cross country and track runner at Parkersburg High School.

Keegan has a 3.85 GPA, and is taking many AP classes at P.H.S.

He credits his mother with keeping him organized and excelling at both sports and academics.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.