3rd annual BBQ to benefit St. Marys Police Department

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The third annual barbeque benefit by Galaxy Food Center and the St. Marys Police Department will take place this weekend.

The benefit is designed to raise funds for the “Slow Down for the Holidays” program through St. Marys Police Department and Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office.

The program is to help feed families and help children on Christmas with “Shop with a cop.”

“It’s very important, I think, just giving back to the community and showing them we’re here for them if they need us," says Galaxy Food Center Owner, Casey Edwards. "They’ve stood behind us. So, it’s important for me to let our customers know that we’re here for them also. Not just here to be their grocery store but their neighbors, their friends, and all that stuff. It’s what the local businesses should do.”

The fundraiser will take place the Galaxy Food Center in St. Marys at 11 in the morning.

Those coming for the benefit will pay eight dollars for the meal which includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and a drink.

All proceeds from this event will be going to the “Slow Down for the Holidays” program.

