Advertisement

3rd annual BBQ to benefit St. Marys Police Department

Third annual St. Marys Police Dept. BBQ benefit
Third annual St. Marys Police Dept. BBQ benefit(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The third annual barbeque benefit by Galaxy Food Center and the St. Marys Police Department will take place this weekend.

The benefit is designed to raise funds for the “Slow Down for the Holidays” program through St. Marys Police Department and Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office.

The program is to help feed families and help children on Christmas with “Shop with a cop.”

“It’s very important, I think, just giving back to the community and showing them we’re here for them if they need us," says Galaxy Food Center Owner, Casey Edwards. "They’ve stood behind us. So, it’s important for me to let our customers know that we’re here for them also. Not just here to be their grocery store but their neighbors, their friends, and all that stuff. It’s what the local businesses should do.”

The fundraiser will take place the Galaxy Food Center in St. Marys at 11 in the morning.

Those coming for the benefit will pay eight dollars for the meal which includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and a drink.

All proceeds from this event will be going to the “Slow Down for the Holidays” program.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justice, Salango debate tonight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Candidates to face off at 7 p.m. on MeMy channel

News

Wood County continues to go “non-partisan” in voter registration

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Voter registration changing in Wood County

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 12 deaths, 1,447 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing planned Wednesday in Elizabeth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Free drive-through clinic to be set up on Mulberry Street next to Wirt County High School

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Elizabeth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Elizabeth.

News

Forecast for October 13th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular still scheduled to take place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many fall events have been canceled. However, the Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular will still be taking place with safety requirements in place, according to Kyle Pierce, president of Butcher Bend Autumn Festival, which hosts the event.

News

Three people at Belpre High School quarantining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Belpre High School

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 2 deaths, 274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Justice and Solango to debate

Updated: 6 hours ago