‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

