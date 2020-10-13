Advertisement

Wood County continues to go “non-partisan” in voter registration

Voter registration deadline was Tuesday
Voting
Voting
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voter registration for the November election wrapped up Tuesday in West Virginia-and local registratons are revealing some interesting trends.

Tuesday was the last day to register, as well as to change your address or party affiliation. On that last day, 30 people had registered or changed registration information by 2 P.M.

In the last decade, statewide, Republicans have gained ground on Democrats in registrations. At one time, Democrats had a 2-1 advantage.

That change in trends continues. But there’s also been a shift to those affiliated with neither party.

In Wood County, those overseeing elections tell us that non-partisan affiliation grew even further after the presidential debate at the end of September.

“Actually, the majority of them, especially after the debate, were switching from (Republican) to ‘no party’," says County Clerk Mark Rhodes. "They were not going completely the opposite way, but they were going to non-partisan.”

Rhodes adds the clerk’s office continues to see a large number of absentee ballots and applications coming in for the November 3 election.

Early voting in West Virginia begins a week from Wednesday-on October 21-and ends on the 31st.

Rhodes says the county is still in good shape to have poll workers in place for in-person voting. While some who previously had committed to be poll workers decided to back out, others have volunteered.

The county plans to have all of its regular polling places in operation for election day.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justice, Salango debate tonight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Candidates to face off at 7 p.m. on MeMy channel

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 12 deaths, 1,447 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

3rd annual BBQ to benefit St. Marys Police Department

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A barbeque benefit will be taking place this weekend to raise funds for the "Slow Down for the Holidays" program by the St. Marys Police Department and Pleasants County Sheriff's Office.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing planned Wednesday in Elizabeth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Free drive-through clinic to be set up on Mulberry Street next to Wirt County High School

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Elizabeth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Elizabeth.

News

Forecast for October 13th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular still scheduled to take place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many fall events have been canceled. However, the Butcher Bend Halloween Spooktacular will still be taking place with safety requirements in place, according to Kyle Pierce, president of Butcher Bend Autumn Festival, which hosts the event.

News

Three people at Belpre High School quarantining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Belpre High School

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 2 deaths, 274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Justice and Solango to debate

Updated: 6 hours ago