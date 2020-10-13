Wood County continues to go “non-partisan” in voter registration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voter registration for the November election wrapped up Tuesday in West Virginia-and local registratons are revealing some interesting trends.

Tuesday was the last day to register, as well as to change your address or party affiliation. On that last day, 30 people had registered or changed registration information by 2 P.M.

In the last decade, statewide, Republicans have gained ground on Democrats in registrations. At one time, Democrats had a 2-1 advantage.

That change in trends continues. But there’s also been a shift to those affiliated with neither party.

In Wood County, those overseeing elections tell us that non-partisan affiliation grew even further after the presidential debate at the end of September.

“Actually, the majority of them, especially after the debate, were switching from (Republican) to ‘no party’," says County Clerk Mark Rhodes. "They were not going completely the opposite way, but they were going to non-partisan.”

Rhodes adds the clerk’s office continues to see a large number of absentee ballots and applications coming in for the November 3 election.

Early voting in West Virginia begins a week from Wednesday-on October 21-and ends on the 31st.

Rhodes says the county is still in good shape to have poll workers in place for in-person voting. While some who previously had committed to be poll workers decided to back out, others have volunteered.

The county plans to have all of its regular polling places in operation for election day.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.