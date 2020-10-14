Advertisement

Company working to provide adequate internet access to Southeast Ohio

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County is partnering with the Southeast Ohio Broadband Cooperative to assist with providing reliable internet access to the area.

With roughly 20 percent of residents in the county not having broadband access and more with unreliable internet, this assistance is appreciate in Washington County.

The cooperative is looking into many solutions in getting the reliable internet access from using hybrid networks of incorporating fiber optics and LTE to name a few.

“There are newer technologies that help with wireless," says Southeast Ohio Broadband Cooperative Co-Founder, David Brown. "There is assisting fiber in place that can be leveraged to get service for these kids. And that’s what we’re working with the schools to try and identify and work out the best possible solution.”

The help from this cooperative will be assisting over 7,700 students in grades K-12 as well as those working from home.

