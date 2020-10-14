COVID-19 case confirmed at Williamstown school

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has notified Wood County Schools of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Williamstown High and Middle School.

In a news release, officials said the MOVHD and Wood County Schools are working to identify anyone who might have had close contact with the person who tested positive, but they did not say whether the case involved a student or an employee.

“The school system is informing school families, and the health department will be asking those directly affected to quarantine,” a Wood County Schools spokesman said.

The MOVHD investigates each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact infected individuals.

“If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified,” the MOVHD said. "Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high. Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary. The health department will notify Wood County Schools when an employee or student is placed in quarantine.

Previous COVID-19 cases in Wood County schools have been confirmed at Parkersburg and Parkersburg high schools and Blennerhassett, Martin and Mineral Wells elementary schools.

Wood County schools are currently operating on a blended-learning model in which students receive in-person instruction two days per week between Monday and Thursday. On days when students are not at their schools, they take part in remote learning. In addition, all students take part in remote learning on Fridays.

Wood County was green on the most-recent state Department of Education’s COVID-19 education map that’s used to determine whether schools are permitted to have in-person learning and extracurricular activities. Green means school districts can choose to have a regular in-person classroom schedule and participate in sports activities.

