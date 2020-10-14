Memorial Health’s virtual FundRun now underway

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Health System is holding its annual FundRun 5K fundraiser virtually this year.

Instead of gathering together, participants register online, select their own courses, and report their times. Registration, which includes purchasing a piece of merchandise, including shirts, tumblers, and hats. Registration is currently open and runs through October 30. Participants will have until November 13 to complete their runs and submit their times, and may also select a one-mile option instead of the 5K, and may walk or run.

Funds raised will go toward community-based exercise programs for stroke or neurologically injured individuals, diabetes education, and a bariatric exercise program. Participants may choose which of the three programs their funds will go toward, or indicate that they would like their registration fees to go to the area of greatest need.

Registration opened on October 2 and has been going well so far, according to Deanna Shuler, director of community health and wellness at Memorial Health System.

“It has been nice to see [registrations] steadily coming in. And we’re seeing a lot of family participation. I love seeing the mom and dad and the nine-year-old, the eight-year-old. It’s going well so far,” Shuler said.

In addition, Shuler noted that one of the benefits of holding the run virtually is that runners and walkers from around the country can participate. Those who live locally, for example, can encourage friends and family living in other cities and states to take part, as well.

Shuler said the event has special significance this year, given the impact of the pandemic.

“We were disappointed that we weren’t going to be able to do it in person. But I think this year, everybody has had to say, how can we keep doing what we do, just do it a little differently?” Shuler said. “For us, it’s a way that we can still raise the funds needed to benefit the patients through these three particular funds. And still have some community participation and camaraderie, and still build up some excitement about this local race,” she added.

Those who would like to register may do so online here.

