Obituary: Chester D. “Bud” Greenlees

On October 13, 2020, our father, Chester D. “Bud” Greenlees, age 81, started his journey home to our Lord. He passed away peacefully, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 23, 1939 in Barlow, Ohio to Chester C. and Juanita (Wenzel) Greenlees.

He married Barbara L. Poulton in 1960, who preceded him in death on January 21, 2013.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edna Mae Place; baby brother, Earl Dean; sister-in-law, Eris June Harris; father-in-law Lloyd H. Poulton; special nephew Tom Harris; special friend, Joyce Lori and many other relatives and friends.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey Greenlees (Jim Schafer); daughters, Cathy Greenlees and Tami Hamilton (Ron Patterson); granddaughters Josie Lada, Tanner Zubreski (Zach), Larynn Cutshaw and Sergeant Logan Shed (Staff Sergeant Corey Shed); great granddaughters, Kennedy Wheeler and Taelyn Welch; special niece, Kim Jones (Dave) and too many special friends and relatives to mention.

Chester was retired from B. F. Goodrich Co.

Special thanks to our father’s wonderful care given by Connie Davis and Martha Oliver, Amedisys Marietta Hospice Care and also the 2nd floor West Wing staff at MMH.

Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 17th at Barlow Cemetery.

