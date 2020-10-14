Advertisement

Patsy Cline comes to you virtually

The legendary country singer Patsy Cline will be portrayed once again by Sherry Braid.
The legendary country singer Patsy Cline will be portrayed once again by Sherry Braid.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

School nurse by day and Patsy Cline by night, Sherry Wilson Braid is starring in a Covid-friendly rendition of the musical always Patsy Cline.

This is Braid’s 20th year playing Patsy Cline, an iconic country singer who died at the age of thirty in a plane crash.

The musical is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan. The show title is based off of how the singer used to sign off on letters to her.

“Love always, Patsy Cline”

Although Braid loved Patsy Cline’s music before she took on the part for 20 years, it was the enthusiasm and connection with her audience that kept the motor running.

“So I think I was able to connect with other people when they’d sing along with me and it made them happy and it just stuck for 20 years now.”

The musical will be a virtual screening and tickets are available online.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Program aims to help downtown Parkersburg businesses during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Downtown PKB want you to help it help businesses in Downtown Parkersburg.

News

Justice, Salango face off in only debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Jim Justice, Ben Salango debate

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Keegan Barnette

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU returns to action

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lakyn Mitchell

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Marietta City Schools hoping to enter Phase Two in their re-entry plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Marietta schools are starting phase two of their re-entry plan.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Third Annual St. Mary's PD BBQ event

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta schools looking to start phase two of re-entry

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor says "stay the course" as deaths reach 5,000 mark

Updated: 7 hours ago