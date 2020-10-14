Patsy Cline comes to you virtually

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

School nurse by day and Patsy Cline by night, Sherry Wilson Braid is starring in a Covid-friendly rendition of the musical always Patsy Cline.

This is Braid’s 20th year playing Patsy Cline, an iconic country singer who died at the age of thirty in a plane crash.

The musical is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan. The show title is based off of how the singer used to sign off on letters to her.

“Love always, Patsy Cline”

Although Braid loved Patsy Cline’s music before she took on the part for 20 years, it was the enthusiasm and connection with her audience that kept the motor running.

“So I think I was able to connect with other people when they’d sing along with me and it made them happy and it just stuck for 20 years now.”

The musical will be a virtual screening and tickets are available online.

