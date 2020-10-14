Program aims to help downtown Parkersburg businesses during the pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As we all know, businesses have been presented with many challenges during the pandemic from limiting capacity to canceling events. However, one organization wants to bring the buzz back to downtown.

Downtown PKB is an organization dedicated to keeping downtown Parkersburg alive and well.

In response to the pandemic, they started a program called Shop PKB Downtown.

I got the chance to talk to two leaders of the program inside one of the participating businesses - the Parkersburg Art Center. To be specific, its framing gallery is the part of the center involved in the program.

Downtown PKB Executive Director Wendy Shriver explained the idea of the program.

“We developed this Shop PKB campaign where people can spend their own money downtown at restaurants or any of the participating businesses downtown and, with that, when they send in their receipts, they get a prepaid $25 visa gift card courtesy of the sponsor of this, which was Truist Bank.”

To be more specific, once you reach $150 worth of receipts, you can mail or email them to Downtown PKB, then the first 25 people to submit their receipts each quarter will be awarded the gift card.

The email address: jessica@downtownpkb.com

The mailing address: PO Box 1671, Parkersburg, WV 26101

The first and second quarter have passed but if you made $150 worth of purchases July first through September 13th, the receipts are due on the 15th of October and the fourth quarter lasts from October first through December 31st while those receipts are due January 15th.

Purchases must be made at at least three participating businesses and no more than $75 will be accepted on each receipt. Make sure to include your name, return address, phone number, email address, and a list of receipts being sent.

Receipts in a submission must be from the same quarter and you can only make one submission per quarter.

Purchases mean a lot to local businesses so I asked Downtown PKB Board Member and Managing Director of the Parkersburg Art Center Jessie Siefert what it means to her.

“It’s very heartening because not only are they supporting the center, they’re supporting local artists who make their living - or a portion of their living - by creating and selling their art," she said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP.