Student Athlete of the Week: Jenna Boice

This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is Parkersburg Catholic multi-sport athlete Jenna Boice
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jenna Boice of Parkersburg Catholic is the Student Athlete of the Week.

Boice is a standout volleyball and basketball player at Catholic, while maintaining a 3.7 GPA, as well as serving as class president and a member of Student Council.

She was an integral part of the Crusaderettes basketball team, which was undefeated going into the state tournament this season prior to the cancellation of the tournament due to COVID-19.

She views herself as a leader on the volleyball team, and as a setter this season, she hopes to reach 1,000 assists and take her team back to the State Final Four.

