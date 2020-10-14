Advertisement

Wood County yellow, Wirt County gold on new map

A testing site was held Wednesday in Wirt County
A testing site was held Wednesday in Wirt County(Todd Baucher, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the latest county alert system map from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Wood County has moved from green to yellow, and Wirt County moved from yellow to gold.

According to a mandate from Governor Jim Justice, counties that move to gold must have a testing site made available to residents within 48 hours.

On Wednesday, a testing site was held in Elizabeth near Wirt County High School.

Carrie Brainard, the threat preparedness coordinator for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, says that the higher numbers are not necessarily due to an increase in testing, but from outbreaks in other parts of the state and country.

“We just have had a lot of positives come in from other areas," said Brainard. "We’ve got some outbreaks, we’ve got some school situations where there’s more than one person testing positive, so I don’t believe that those numbers make the big difference, in fact, I think those numbers probably help keep us from going any higher than yellow.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southeast Ohio authorities discuss campaign sign theft, damaging

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Local authorities discuss sign theft and vandalism.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Company working to provide adequate internet access

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. Supreme Court hears governor's residency case

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Students and staff adjust to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - How lower enrollment impacts schools and state funding

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Doddridge County now red

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County to yellow, Wirt to gold on latest county map

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Third person charged in death of Parkersburg woman

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Breaking

COVID-19 case confirmed at Williamstown school

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
MOVHD will ask affected families to quarantine