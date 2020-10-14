Wood County yellow, Wirt County gold on new map

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the latest county alert system map from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Wood County has moved from green to yellow, and Wirt County moved from yellow to gold.

According to a mandate from Governor Jim Justice, counties that move to gold must have a testing site made available to residents within 48 hours.

On Wednesday, a testing site was held in Elizabeth near Wirt County High School.

Carrie Brainard, the threat preparedness coordinator for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, says that the higher numbers are not necessarily due to an increase in testing, but from outbreaks in other parts of the state and country.

“We just have had a lot of positives come in from other areas," said Brainard. "We’ve got some outbreaks, we’ve got some school situations where there’s more than one person testing positive, so I don’t believe that those numbers make the big difference, in fact, I think those numbers probably help keep us from going any higher than yellow.”

