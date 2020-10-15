COVID-19 cases at Parkersburg South and Williamstown Elementary School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has notified Wood County Schools of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Parkersburg South High School and one at Williamstown Elementary School. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is working closely with Wood County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. Any individual(s) that need to be quarantined, based on the guidance of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), will be contacted by the health department.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department conducts an investigation into each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact with the infected individual. If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified.

Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary. The health department will notify Wood County Schools when an employee or student is placed in quarantine. Wood County Schools will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, to protect the safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

