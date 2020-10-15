Advertisement

Downtown Ambassadors are back after pandemic-related hiatus

Downtown Ambassadors are back after pandemic-related hiatus
Downtown Ambassadors are back after pandemic-related hiatus(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After some time of suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Ambassadors group is back to help clean the streets.

Because of the pandemic, from March 16 to this past Tuesday, the streets of Parkersburg were neglected because the Downtown Ambassadors program couldn’t happen.

Now, the community can see an improvement to the looks of the downtown area.

It helps both the community of Parkersburg as well as those serving in this program during their steps to recovery.

“Part of their step program is to give back to the communities they took from is basically the way that that works," says United Way Alliance Community Impact Director, Sara Hess. "And they, right now, are in parts of their recovery where they’re able to give service work back.”

The program happens every Tuesday and Thursday from one to four p.m.

If you are interested in getting involved, contact the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

