Marietta College’s virtual homecoming to be held this weekend

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, Marietta College is unable to hold its homecoming in the traditional manner. However, the school is offering a number of events for students and alumni virtually starting on October 16 and going through October 18, as part of what it’s calling the STAY HOMEcoming.

In place of the homecoming football game, a number of intrasquad, “Blue/White” scrimmages will be streamed online, including baseball, rowing, soccer, softball, and volleyball. Additional information on the athletics events can be found on the college’s website.

The homecoming will include a range of additional virtual events, as well. These include a virtual fashion show, a tailgate video featuring President William Rudd, a virtual open mic, and more.

“Homecoming is a huge tradition on campus, but with everything going on, it wasn’t possible to bring 1,000 people from all over the country to campus…[There will be] some fun events to try to get people connected in a time like this,” said Tom Perry, vice president of communication and brand management.

Virtual and safe, in-person events have been held on campus for students throughout the week, as well.

The homecoming court will be selected on October 16 at Don Drumm Stadium, followed by a small fireworks show.

The full schedule of virtual events can be found online here.

