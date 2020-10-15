Obituary: Mary Anne Freeman Sellers

Mary Anne Freeman Sellers, 92, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Ohio Valley Health Care.

Mrs. Sellers was born September 29, 1928, in Upshur County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Bunyan Cervaso and Breatice Claire Radabaugh Freeman of Adrian, West Virginia (near Buckhannon). On December 11, 1946, she married James Wayne Sellers of Parkersburg, who passed away in 2005. They were married for 58 years.

Jim and Mary Anne were longtime residents of Vienna prior to her moving to Ohio Valley Health Care in May, 2016. They were both heavily involved in the Vienna Lions Club, with Jim having been the Past District Governor of 29L and Mary Anne belonging to the Lioness Club.

Mrs. Sellers was a devout member of Vienna Baptist Church. She retired from Wood County Schools in 1989, after having worked as a Secretary for 32 years at both Vienna and Neale Elementary Schools.

Mary Anne is survived by one son, Delbert Sellers of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Karen Sellers of Parkersburg, WV; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; as well as several nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, WV. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorials be sent to the Vienna Baptist Church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV, is honored to serve the Sellers family.

