Obituary: Robert Irwin Wallace

Robert Irwin Wallace, 83, of Belpre passed away October 5, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 10, 1937 in Bellaire, Ohio the son of the late Irwin W. and Bernice Mae Wallace.

Bob graduated from Bellaire High School, Ohio University and Ball State University. He was assistant and then principal of Belpre High School from 1970-1993. He also worked in school systems in Warren Local, Fremont, Grove City and Cleveland, Ohio. He had been active with the United Way, Belpre Lions Club, and served several terms on Belpre City Council, School Board and the Ewing School in Marietta. He was awarded with the Alumni of the Year Award from Bellaire High School in 2014. Bob was a member of Porterfeld Baptist Church. Previously, he was long time member of Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia. Robert and Marcia met as students at Ohio University and were married for 54 years.

Robert is survived by his three children Anne Bullinger of Boston, Scott Wallace of Virginia Beach and Bruce Wallace of Belpre, a granddaughter Elizabeth, sisters Carolene and Marilyn both from California and several nieces, daughter-in-Law Amy of Williamsburg, Virgina and close friend Jan Porter of Stephensville, Maryland.

In leui of flowers, any donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Belpre High School Alumni Association.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

