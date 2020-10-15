Advertisement

Ohio man arrested after pursuit in Parkersburg

Diaunte Oatis, 40, of Hamilton, Ohio, remains jailed on a $200,000 bond after his arrest Wednesday night on felony drug and fleeing charges.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio man was arrested late Wednesday night after leading police on a brief pursuit in Parkersburg, authorities said.

Diaunte Oatis, 40, of Hamilton, Ohio, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and fleeing with reckless indifference. In addition, at the time of his arrest, he also had an active warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a news release, Oatis fled about 10:30 p.m. when a West Virginia state trooper, who was conducting a drug investigation, attempted to pull over his Chevrolet Equinox for failing to stop at the intersection of Mary Street and Staunton Avenue and for running a red light at the intersection of 13th and Plum streets.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the 1400 block of 18th Street when Oatis got out of his SUV and ran. He was caught a short time later in the 1400 block of 17th Street.

Authorities reported recovering an unspecified amount of crash and marijuana from his vehicle, and as a result of the drug investigation, agents with the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force searched a home on Highland Avenue in Parkersburg where they found 10 ounces of suspected heroin.

Oatis remains in the North Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond issued during his arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.

