Advertisement

Riverview Credit Union having food drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry

Riverview Credit Union having food drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry
Riverview Credit Union having food drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Riverview Credit Union is conducting its sixth annual food drive. They are putting this together to provide assistance to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Riverview is having this all throughout the month of October.

Those stopping by the Belpre and Marietta locations can drop off non-perishable items, monetary donations and other necessities into the carts outside.

“As of the beginning of the week, we received over 200 in cash already. Which is a good start," says Riverview Credit Union President and CEO, Douglas Ankrom. "But we’ve got a variety of things. There’s some cereals, there’s some juice. But really, they could really use just about anything. Some of the things people don’t think about are things for younger kids. So, diapers, baby food. Those type of things people kind of tend to not think about. They tend to think about the canned foods the most. But really they will take anything that people want to donate.”

The Riverview locations will be open from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon for anyone wanting to provide donations to the select locations.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio governor: two-thirds of residents now live in ‘red’ counties

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

WTAP News @ 5 - MOV Heart Walk held virtually this year

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Ohio man arrested after pursuit in Parkersburg

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Diaunte Oatis, 40, jailed on felony drug, fleeing charges

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Grand Central Mall, Artsbridge create art mural

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. unemployment rate dips in September

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio man arrested after pursuit

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Free COVID-19 testing in Wirt County

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor DeWine on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 cases at Parkersburg South and Williamstown Elementary School

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has notified Wood County Schools of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Parkersburg South High School and one at Williamstown Elementary School.