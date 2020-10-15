Riverview Credit Union having food drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Riverview Credit Union is conducting its sixth annual food drive. They are putting this together to provide assistance to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

Riverview is having this all throughout the month of October.

Those stopping by the Belpre and Marietta locations can drop off non-perishable items, monetary donations and other necessities into the carts outside.

“As of the beginning of the week, we received over 200 in cash already. Which is a good start," says Riverview Credit Union President and CEO, Douglas Ankrom. "But we’ve got a variety of things. There’s some cereals, there’s some juice. But really, they could really use just about anything. Some of the things people don’t think about are things for younger kids. So, diapers, baby food. Those type of things people kind of tend to not think about. They tend to think about the canned foods the most. But really they will take anything that people want to donate.”

The Riverview locations will be open from eight in the morning to five in the afternoon for anyone wanting to provide donations to the select locations.

