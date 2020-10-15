Silver Alert issued for missing man in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County authorities have issued a Silver Alert and asked for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Kenneth Hayes, 80, of Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Keith Wood said.

He was riding a red 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike with Ohio registration EXN24 when he was last seen at a stop sign in Harrisonville, Wood said.

Hayes is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 151 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes and is reported to have medical issues.

Authorities have entered Hayes' name into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

