WVU-P holding pet calendar fundraiser

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-Parkersburg is holding a fundraiser called Pets of WVU-P, in which members of the school’s community are asked to submit photos of their pets to be put in a calendar that will be available for purchase.

The school’s alumni relations department and the Ecohawks, a student environmental group, are managing the campaign together, and the funds raised will be divided between the two groups. Those who submit photos are asked to provide a $5 donation per submission, and the calendar will cost $10.

In previous years, submissions were limited to photos of dogs only, but this year all pet photos are permitted.

“People can dress their pets up, and we’ll let them pretty much choose the month that they want their pet to appear in,” said Nancy Harris, executive director of alumni relations and career services.

Those who would like to submit are asked to send their high-resolution photos to Harris at nharris2@wvup.edu or to follow this link. Payments can be made by check or paypal.

For additional questions, interested individuals are asked to call Harris at (304) 424-8395.

