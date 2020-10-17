Advertisement

DHHR: 221 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

The WV DHHR Coronavirus Dashboard as of 10/17
The WV DHHR Coronavirus Dashboard as of 10/17(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 221 new cases and three deaths in the agency’s Sunday report.

These new numbers bring the total number of cases to 19,801 known persons infected, and 399 deaths since reporting began.

There are currently 4,839 active cases in the mountain state as of Saturday.

Below are a breakdown of coronavirus cases by county:

Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

Free testing will be offered today:

  • Doddridge County, October 17, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV
  • Randolph County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 19th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 10/19/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and Brittany look to see if he correctly called the season's first freeze, plus he makes a new prediction for snow.

News

Free COVID-19 testing held at Parkersburg High School

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The drive-through testing was provided by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

News

Parkersburg Police Department raises awareness for breast cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Parkersburg Police Department had one of their patrol cars detailed pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

PHS gets new opponent for Football Friday Night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Parkersburg South will take a bye week as Williamstown continues to search for a new opponent.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | Body of missing Meigs County man found

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Kenneth Hayes was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday riding a red trike.

News

CHD awareness walk honors Jillian

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT
Jillian was diagnosed as being terminally ill in March. The community came together to honor her and raise awareness for CHD on October 17th.

News

UPDATE: Injured deputy expected to make full recovery

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
An injured deputy is released from the hospital after his involvement in an officer-involved shooting.

News

“Trump Train” rolls through the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Supporters of President Donald Trump parade through the MOV.

News

More free COVID-19 testing coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
There will be free coronavirus testing at PHS on Sunday.

News

Governor Mike DeWine meets press about rising COVID number in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
Governor DeWine emphasized Ohioans' responsibility in mitigating the spread of COVID in a press conference about the rising COVID numbers in Ohio.