DHHR: 221 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 221 new cases and three deaths in the agency’s Sunday report.

These new numbers bring the total number of cases to 19,801 known persons infected, and 399 deaths since reporting began.

There are currently 4,839 active cases in the mountain state as of Saturday.

Below are a breakdown of coronavirus cases by county:

Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

Free testing will be offered today:

Doddridge County, October 17, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Randolph County, October 17, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.