Governor Mike DeWine meets press about rising COVID number in Ohio

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the wake of October 15th’s announcement that 29 out of 88 Ohio counties are in the COVID red zone, Governor Mike DeWine touched down at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport to talk to the press.

Governor DeWine has said this number of counties in the red zone represent 65% of Ohioans.

October 16th was Ohio’s third straight day in a row with over 2,000 new cases.

Governor DeWine pointed to social gatherings being the major issue causing COVID spread due to how relaxed people become around friends and family.

A state-wide mask mandate for public-spaces has in effect since July but the governor pointed out that mask compliance has gone down in a recent tweet.

However, the governor is not laying down stricter enforcement of COVID protocol. Instead, he is asking Ohio residents to keep their end of the bargain.

“This is really a question we face in Ohio and West Virginia about personal responsibility. In Ohio there’s 11.7 million people and the people of the state really by their collective actions are going to determine how well we do in this virus,” he said.

Governor DeWine also touched on how COVID protocol is not just about you, it’s about protecting others and how spread in the community affects important institutions.

“If it’s in the community, it’s going to go into our schools. If it’s in the community, it’s going to go in our nursing homes. So we control this," he said.

DeWine was not clear on what exactly it would take for him to shut down businesses again but he described an extreme situation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

