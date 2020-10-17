Advertisement

More free COVID-19 testing coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

COVID-19.
COVID-19.(CDC)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More free coronavirus testing is coming to Wood and Wirt counties.

A spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says free coronavirus testing will take place at Parkersburg High School from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 18. The staging area will be in the back parking lot.

This testing is available to everyone in Wood County, even if they are asymptomatic. While proof of insurance is not required, health officials say attendees should bring some kind of identification to better help them return test results. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis and anyone under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian along.

The same rules apply to the free testing available in Wirt County on Monday, October 19.

Testing in Wirt County will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at 483 Court Street in Elizabeth. That’s the Coplin Clinic.

