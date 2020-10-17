Advertisement

“Trump Train” rolls through the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A large group of vehicles rolled through the Mid-Ohio Valley in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Organizer Glenn Newman says the “Trump Train” started off as a chance for him and a few friends to do something fun, but it quickly evolved into something much larger. Officials estimate several hundred vehicles were involved in what became a parade around the Mid-Ohio Valley. Newman says the route encompassed roughly 75 miles.

The parade started at the Washington County Fairgrounds, crossed the Williamstown Bridge, pushed through Vienna on Grand Central Avenue and up into Parkersburg. It then crossed the Belpre bridge to visit rural communities in Washington County. Newman says it was supposed to disperse as it entered Marietta again.

Onlookers could be seen waving American and Trump flags along Grand Central, as well as on various sidewalks in downtown Parkersburg.

On top of the massive amount of cars, Newman says several people drove upwards of three hours just to join in.

“My eyes filled with tears many, many times as I was just so moved by such enormous outpouring of gratitude and their great response to our nation and this wonderful president," said Newman.

Newman says the city police departments, as well as the Wood and Washington County sheriff departments were of significant help in keeping the parade safe.

