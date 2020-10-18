Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.
An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden and Kolden Wall.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is described as a 6-year-old white boy, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a 2-year-old white boy, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall are with their non-custodial mother Sarah Caswell. Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

Sarah Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.
Sarah Caswell is described as a 33-year-old white woman, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.(Source: Pascagoula Police Department)

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195. The car was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Mobile, Ala. area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall, Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

Copyright 2020 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 19th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 10/19/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and Brittany look to see if he correctly called the season's first freeze, plus he makes a new prediction for snow.

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

Latest News

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Luther
A man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

8-year-old killed in Arkansas domestic disput

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

Fauci: 'Absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is believed to have been a superspreader event. At least a dozen people who attended have tested positive for the virus.