CHD awareness walk honors Jillian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community came together this weekend to walk for a cause and a little girl. A prayer marked the beginning of the event.

Jillian has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect. Her parents were aware of this before she was born but were given a terminal diagnosis in March.

Because the heart walk in Columbus went virtual this year, a family friend planned this event to spread CHD awareness and honor Jillian.

“She is very happy...her smile....everyone always says that she has a very big smile all the time and she loves Frozen so most people when they think of Jillian, they think of Elsa,” Jillian’s mom said of her daughter.

After walking around city park, everyone gathered to let go of their balloons.

Jillian’s mom says the community support means a lot. “It is very overwhelming at times to know that Jillian has touched the lives of so many people. Our family is very blessed in that way in that we have a lot of community backing.”

According to the CDC, congenital heart disease effects nearly one percent of US births annually.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.