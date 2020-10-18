Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing held at Parkersburg High School

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many came out to Parkersburg High School on Sunday for a free COVID-19 test.

The drive-through testing was provided by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The health department will also be offering free COVID-19 testing in Elizabeth on Monday, October 19th.

It will be held at the Coplin Clinic from 1-5 p.m. and will be available to all individuals in Wirt County.

Proof of insurance is not required, though attendees should bring an I-D so they can get their test results back.

The testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

