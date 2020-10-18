Parkersburg Police Department raises awareness for breast cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department had one of their patrol cars detailed pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the department’s way of supporting all those who have been impacted by breast cancer and to bring awareness to the disease.

“This is our way of showing support to the fighters and celebrating the survivors and honoring the loved ones that we lost to breast cancer,” said Sgt. Cox of the Parkersburg Police Department."

The patrol vehicle is assigned to Sgt. Cox who says it has a special meaning to her.

“Well it hits very close to home for me,"said Sgt. Cox. I am a four year survivor of breast cancer myself. My grandmother had breast cancer and you would be hard pressed these days to find very many people whose lives haven’t been affected in some way by breast cancer."

The department hopes to continue to bring awareness to this very important cause.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.