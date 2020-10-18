Advertisement

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, N.J. (WABC) - A pair of sisters in New Jersey are recovering from breast cancer, thanks to a pet pug named Daisy. The dog did an unintended breast exam on one of them, leading to a diagnosis that prompted the other sister to get checked, too.

Amanda Tasca discovered a tumor in her breast when her dog, Daisy, jumped on her.

“This one jumped on my chest and I was like, ‘Ow, that kind of hurt,’” Tasca said.

Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.
Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.(Source: Family photos, WABC via CNN)

Later, her older sister, Amy Niosi, found a lump when she was watching television while wearing only a T-shirt and no bra. When she had a bra on, she couldn’t feel the lump.

“Mine was like a grape, and when she was like, ‘Oh, mine is like a clementine.’ I was like ‘What?’” Tasca said.

It turned out that Niosi had stage 3 breast cancer. Doctors also found cancer in her lymph nodes.

Both sisters, who are in their mid-30s, got double mastectomies, while Niosi also had chemotherapy and radiation. Their doctor says their prognoses are good.

Finding the cancer fast was key, and the two credit Daisy with that.

“I, for 100%, I know it was her, and throughout my entire recovery, she’s never left my side,” Tasca said.

“This is definitely a first for me. Generally, we recommend screening mammograms, but whatever way we can discover things as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham.

The sisters are now urging everyone to get checked. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“If you have any kind of inkling or you feel anything, even if you’re under the age of 40 where you normally wouldn’t get mammograms, just go to the doctor, get it checked, self-exam,” Tasca said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 19th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 10/19/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and Brittany look to see if he correctly called the season's first freeze, plus he makes a new prediction for snow.

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

Latest News

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Luther
A man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

8-year-old killed in Arkansas domestic disput

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

Fauci: 'Absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is believed to have been a superspreader event. At least a dozen people who attended have tested positive for the virus.