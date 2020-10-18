Advertisement

PHS gets new opponent for Football Friday Night

South will take a bye week
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the West Virginia Department of Education released its latest edition of the state-alert-system map, all three public high schools in Wood County were left ineligible to play their previously scheduled opponents this Friday night. Wood County has turned gold on the state’s map, meaning extracurricular activities can only be played in-county or with other gold county teams.

Parkersburg High School was originally slated to play Riverside, a Kanawha County team. However, Kanawha County is green on this week’s map, meaning PHS won’t be able to play them. Athletic Director Chris Way says the Big Reds will now host John Marshall, as Marshall County is also gold on the map. Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg South was supposed to take on Cabell Midland, but Cabell County is also green on this week’s map. South’s athletic director, Jennifer Null, says the Patriots will be taking a week off.

Officials at Williamstown High School are working on finding a new opponent for the Yellowjackets to play this Friday, but they aren’t optimistic. WHS was slated to play Moorefield, but Hardy County is green, leaving the Yellowjackets ineligible to play them.

