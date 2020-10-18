UPDATE | Body of missing Meigs County man found

UPDATE 10/18/20 @ 5:10 p.m.

The body of a missing man was found Sunday in Meigs County.

Sheriff Keith Wood says a search team of volunteers found Kenneth Hayes' body along Route 143 in the Harrisonville area.

Hayes had been missing from the area since Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, around 200 neighbors and volunteers came together to look for Hayes.

UPDATE 10/18/20 @ 1 p.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A community search is underway to find a missing Meigs County man.

According to Sheriff Keith Wood, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is flying a helicopter through the Meigs area, looking for any signs that lead to Kenneth Hayes.

Search groups are encouraged to mark down anything they find suspicious.

Meigs County Officers will be stationed at various points throughout Meigs County. Some crews will walk along Township road.

Groups will meet in Snowville and will break off into groups on various roads.

“Mountains and Buckeyes are going to work together and we’ll try to find Kenny,” said Sheriff Keith Wood.

UPDATE 10/18/2020 @ 11:30 a.m.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents have teamed up with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department to help search for a missing elderly man.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a search meeting for Kenneth Hayes, 80, began at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Anyone interested has been directed to meet at the Meigs High School parking lot.

We have a reporter on scene who says about 40 people are currently there and will be the first search group. Another group will head out at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Sheriff Keith Wood is in the process of getting maps to assign groups.

A search dog is there to assist in the search, and a helicopter is coming in around noon to also help.

Hayes was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday riding a red 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, with Ohio registration EXN24.

(Original Story 10/15/2020)

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An elderly man has been reported missing to deputies.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Hayes, 80, from Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy, was last seen on his red 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, with Ohio registration EXN24.

Deputies say Hayes was last seen at a doughnut shop in Huntington, but he was gone by the time police got there.

Prior to that, he was last seen in Harrisonville at the stop sign on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t gone back home.

Hayes is 5′7″, 151 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators say he is reported to have medical issues.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Silver Alert.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

