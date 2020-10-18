Advertisement

UPDATE: Injured deputy expected to make full recovery

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10/18/20 2:45 P.M.

An injured Wood County deputy was treated and released from WVU Medicine Camden Clark after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Stillwell Road Saturday night. Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says his deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, though Stephens says all parties involved are “accounted for,” meaning there are no suspects at-large.

WTAP has reached out to the West Virginia State Police for comment but have been able to reach anyone allowed to discuss the case.

The Wood County Sheriff said on his Facebook page he is unable to release any other information surrounding the incident as it’s still under investigation by the state police.

“Unfortunately, this is all the information that we can release at this time as the incident is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police. Once the investigation is concluded, more information will be forthcoming. Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers, not only for our deputy and the department, but for the involved subjects and their family,” Stephens said.

UPDATE: 10/17/20 9:54 P.M.

As West Virginia State Police continue to investigate Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says that all the “participants” of the incident are “accounted for." He clarified that two suspects and one of his deputies were involved in the incident.

Stephens says there is no one “at-large” at this point. However, he says residents can expect to see a lot of blue lights and activity in the 2200 block of Stillwell Road, where the incident occurred, as state authorities continue their investigation.

You can find more details about the officer-involved shooting below.

UPDATE: 9:18 P.M. 10/17/20

West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night. That’s according to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, who says one of his deputies was injured in the incident.

The deputy in question is being medically evaluated. No other details were made available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ambulance crews and several Wood County deputies are on the 2200 block of Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night for what dispatchers call an “incident.” Officials would not elaborate on what the incident is, nor would they give any other details.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene, who says there are at least six law enforcement vehicles on the scene and several Wood County Sheriff’s deputies.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 19th

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thomas Battle's Outlandish Weather Prediction, 10/19/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas and Brittany look to see if he correctly called the season's first freeze, plus he makes a new prediction for snow.

News

Free COVID-19 testing held at Parkersburg High School

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The drive-through testing was provided by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

News

Parkersburg Police Department raises awareness for breast cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Parkersburg Police Department had one of their patrol cars detailed pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

PHS gets new opponent for Football Friday Night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Parkersburg South will take a bye week as Williamstown continues to search for a new opponent.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | Body of missing Meigs County man found

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Kenneth Hayes was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday riding a red trike.

News

CHD awareness walk honors Jillian

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT
Jillian was diagnosed as being terminally ill in March. The community came together to honor her and raise awareness for CHD on October 17th.

News

“Trump Train” rolls through the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Supporters of President Donald Trump parade through the MOV.

News

More free COVID-19 testing coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
There will be free coronavirus testing at PHS on Sunday.

News

Governor Mike DeWine meets press about rising COVID number in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT
Governor DeWine emphasized Ohioans' responsibility in mitigating the spread of COVID in a press conference about the rising COVID numbers in Ohio.