UPDATE: Injured deputy expected to make full recovery

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10/18/20 2:45 P.M.

An injured Wood County deputy was treated and released from WVU Medicine Camden Clark after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Stillwell Road Saturday night. Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says his deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, though Stephens says all parties involved are “accounted for,” meaning there are no suspects at-large.

WTAP has reached out to the West Virginia State Police for comment but have been able to reach anyone allowed to discuss the case.

The Wood County Sheriff said on his Facebook page he is unable to release any other information surrounding the incident as it’s still under investigation by the state police.

“Unfortunately, this is all the information that we can release at this time as the incident is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police. Once the investigation is concluded, more information will be forthcoming. Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers, not only for our deputy and the department, but for the involved subjects and their family,” Stephens said.

UPDATE: 10/17/20 9:54 P.M.

As West Virginia State Police continue to investigate Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says that all the “participants” of the incident are “accounted for." He clarified that two suspects and one of his deputies were involved in the incident.

Stephens says there is no one “at-large” at this point. However, he says residents can expect to see a lot of blue lights and activity in the 2200 block of Stillwell Road, where the incident occurred, as state authorities continue their investigation.

You can find more details about the officer-involved shooting below.

UPDATE: 9:18 P.M. 10/17/20

West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night. That’s according to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, who says one of his deputies was injured in the incident.

The deputy in question is being medically evaluated. No other details were made available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ambulance crews and several Wood County deputies are on the 2200 block of Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night for what dispatchers call an “incident.” Officials would not elaborate on what the incident is, nor would they give any other details.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene, who says there are at least six law enforcement vehicles on the scene and several Wood County Sheriff’s deputies.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

