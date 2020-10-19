27 asked to quarantine from Cabell Midland High School due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A positive COVID-19 case at Cabell Midland High School has resulted in 27 people quarantining.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Monday, saying the person affected by the virus was last at school Friday, Oct. 16.

Cabell Midland remains open on a blended learning schedule.

According to Cabell County Schools, there also were two positive COVID-19 cases at Huntington High School and one at Culloden Elementary, but contract tracing showed quarantines aren’t necessary at either school.

Both remain open on a blended learning schedule, as well.

