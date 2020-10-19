“Building Bridges to Careers” named HUD “EnVision” center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Troy DeVol has wanted to grow a media business in Marietta. He hopes to hire local talent to staff it.

“It looks creative, it feels creative," he said Monday. "There’s a lot of talented folks who seem to move off into bigger cities, and why not bring them to Marietta?”

His is one of the businesses working through Building Bridges to Careers. Its concept: simply getting a degree is no longer a direct ticket to getting to job. It’s matched students to people starting local businesses.

“We’ve had a chiropractor who has graduated and has his own location in Harmar," says Tasha Werry, Executive Director. "We’ve had media, we’ve had insurance, we’ve had mechanical engineer, IT. Right now, we’ve got a music therapist, we have a family counselor.”

Monday, it was named an EnVision center by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, allowing it to get federal assistance. It’s the sixth location in Ohio to do so.

“They’re working with local businesses and industries to help prepare the future workforce," said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph Galvan. "They provide skills and experiences to students, to assist in their career development and their future success.”

It first operated from the Marietta Armory before moving to its current site at 107 Lancaster Street.

“4500-plus have been directly impacted because of the implementation of programs created by Building Bridges to Careers,” said Rep. Bill Johnson, 6th District, Ohio, who appeared at Monday’s ribbon-cutting.

The application process began last January, pre-pandemic. It paid off with Monday’s event.

